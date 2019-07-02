Rooker’s moon shot completes Wings rally

Coming into Monday night’s game, the Rochester Red Wings had an 0-28 record in games in which they trailed going into the eighth inning.

Brent Rooker’s two-run homer – a 435-foot blast that cleared the left field video board – made it 1-28, in a three-run rally that gave the Red Wings a 9-7 win over the Syracuse Mets at Frontier Field.

Drew Hutchison struck out seven in 4.1 innings, and Rooker, Nick Gordon, and Tomas Telis each had three hits to pace a 17-hit offense.

The Mets gained an early 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning off Wings starter Drew Hutchisonon a solo home run by Arismendy Alcantara. Syracuse tacked on another run on a Rene Rivera groundout to second to plate Ruben Tejada, making the score 2-0.

In the top of the second, Syracuse extended their lead on a solo homer by Rymer Liriano to give the Mets a 3-0 lead.

Rochester battled back in the bottom of the second off Syracuse starter Corey Oswalt. Zander Wiel singled, and Jordany Valdespin’s two-out RBI single to left, brought in Wiel to make the score 3-1. Entering play Monday, Valdespin’s .360 average with runners in scoring position and two outs was tops on the team. Two batters later, Valdespin came in to score from third on a wild pitch by Oswalt, 3-2.

Hutchison ran into trouble in the top of the fifth, giving up back-to-back RBI doubles to Espinosa and Rivera to give the Mets a 5-2 lead. Ryan Eades came in to relieve Hutchison after the doubles. Eades recorded a strikeout and groundout to escape the inning.

Hutchison finished with 4.1 innings pitched, giving up eight hits and five earned runs. He walked one and struck out seven while throwing 92 pitches, 58 for strikes.

Rochester’s offense battled back in the bottom of the fifth inning. Tomas Telis started the inning with a double. Nick Gordon knocked Telis in with an RBI single to center, making the score 5-3.

After giving up a single to Drew Maggi and Brent Rooker to put runners on first and third, the Mets brought in reliever Louis Coleman. LaMonte Wade Jr. recorded a walk off Coleman to load the bases. Rochester could not capitalize on the opportunity, as Wiel grounded out to shortstop to end the inning.

Oswalt gave up nine hits and two earned runs over 4.2 innings. He recorded three strikeouts and threw 78 pitches, 55 for strikes.

Syracuse extended their lead in the top of the sixth on an RBI double by Alcantara and RBI single by Tejada, making the score 7-3. After a walk by Espinosa, Rochester made their second call to the bullpen, bringing in Cody Stashak.

Eades finished with 1.1 innings pitched, giving up two hits and two earned. He walked and struck out two Mets. Stashak recorded a strikeout with runners on first and second to end the inning.

Rochester’s offense continued to claw back in the bottom of the sixth. With two outs, Telis recorded his second double of the evening. Gordon knocked Telis in with his third hit of the night on an RBI double to right field to make the score 7-4. Maggi followed Gordon with an RBI triple, giving Rochester a 7-5 deficit.

Stashak ran into a jam in the top of the seventh with runners on first and third and two outs. Stashak recorded a strikeout to keep the deficit at 7-5.

Rochester continued their two-out offensive attack in the bottom of the seventh as Jaylin Davis hit a double in the right field gap off Syracuse reliever Tyler Bashlor. Wade, who reached on a fielder’s choice to second earlier in the inning, scored to make it a one run deficit at 7-6.

The Wings tied the game at 7-7 in the bottom of the eighth inning, Telis led off with a single, and moved to second on a groundout by Gordon. Two outs later Cave delivered an RBI double to bring Telis to the plate, tying the game 7-7. After Cave’s double, Rooker jacked his 13th home run of the season on an 0-1 pitch. It gavea the Wings their Rochester their first and only lead of the game, 9-7.

In the top of the ninth, Ian Krol came into pitch for the Wings. Stashak finished with 2.1 innings pitched, giving up one hit, a walk and three strikeouts.

Krol shut the door with a double play and strikeout to secure the come from behind victory.