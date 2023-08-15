ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A local youth center is receiving a major boost from Major League Baseball.

The PAWS Youth and Advocacy Center at 632 Hollenbeck St., is now the first in Rochester to be affiliated with MLB’s Nike RBI Program, which looks to increase access to baseball for American youth.

One of the co-founders of PAWS, Matthew Piccone, says he’s excited to be included in what is this national effort.

“Most of the players in (MLB) aren’t from this country anymore, they put facilities in other areas, but not in the U.S.,” Piccone said. “They’re really making an effort to do that right now… They love our program because it is based in the City… I did that on purpose because we have always served our community and served our city first.

He hopes this investment will help PAWS expand beyond Rochester into other cities.

“The benefits of being an affiliate of Nike RBI present opportunities far greater than we ever

imagined,” added Laura Piccone in a statement to News 8. “As we are in the middle of the season, many of the baseball and softball development events will be better suited for next year for our PAWS’ members. The potential to participate in tournaments, attend boot camps for baseball and softball training, skills competitions, receive an RBI scholarship and so much more will depend solely upon availability and the hard work and dedication of our staff and our young people.”

This 22,000-square-foot PAWS center opened in 2021. The building’s outside, inside, and back is covered with work from the art group FUA Krew, a collection of artists that Piccone has known his whole life.

PAWS combines animals, sports, and arts. All of the things that make Matthew driven.

“This place speaks to the community, when the kids come here, they feel welcome,” Matthew said. “And I want this feeling to carry out into the community.”