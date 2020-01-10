Former Gates-Chili basketball coach named new Razorsharks head coach

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Razorsharks have named a new head coach and two new assistant coaches.

The team announced Friday that Terry Nowden will be the new head coach, and that Shaun Harris and Jose Lopez will be the new assistant coaches.

This is the second head coaching change since August for the Razorsharks, who announced last summer that Troy Jackson would be coaching the squad for the upcoming season.

Nowden was the head coach for the Gates Chili High School varsity basketball team before being let go in October following an investigation into “unprofessional behavior.”

Nowden’s also a Gates-Chili graduate and Rochester native, as well as a former Section V football champion.

Harris is also a Gates-Chili graduate who won Section V titles in football and basketball, and was a three-year basketball captain at SUNY Brockport and graduated in 2009 with a bachelors degree in history.

Lopez has been with the Razorsharks since 2018 running basketball operations for the team. He was the team manager at Niagara University for two years and graduated from NU with a bachelors in sports management.

The Razorsharks next contest is a road game against the Dubois Dream Saturday night.