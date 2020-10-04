Jarron Jones arrested in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH, P.A. (WROC) — Aquinas graduate and Pittsburgh Steeler Jarron Jones was arrested early Saturday morning and charged with aggravated assault, strangulation, and simple assault.

The Rochester native allegedly entered a physical altercation with his girlfriend after a night out. According to a criminal complaint, the woman told police Jones strangled her, hit her in the face, smashed his Xbox over heard head, picked her up, and threw her outside. Jones however told police the woman broke items in the apartment and yelled at him. He then allegedly grabbed her back and legs to move her outside.

Jones was taken to the Allegheny County Jail. Police noted abrasions on the right side of her face and chest, as well as bruising and swelling on her right forearm in the complaint. She was taken to a Pittsburgh hospital in stable condition.

Jones is currently a member of the Steelers practice squad.