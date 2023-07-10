First player to sign a rookie extension with Detroit since 2011

Rochester native Isaiah Stewart has reportedly agreed on a four year, $64 million contract extension with the Detroit Pistons. Stewart is the first player Pistons player to get a rookie extension since 2011.

The 22-year old averaged 11.3 and 8.1 rebounds per game last season before suffering a season-ending shoulder injury. Stewart started 47 out of a possible 50 games for Detroit.

Stewart earned the nickname “Beef Stew” for his tough and physical play on the court. The Pistons drafted Stewart number 16 overall out of Washington in 2020.

The Detroit big man spent his first two years of high school at McQuaid Jesuit.