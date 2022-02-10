Lillis will have another opportunity to medal on February 15th in the men's aerial event

FAIRPORT, N.Y. (WROC) — Heading into the 2022 Beijing Winter Games, Pittsford native Chris Lillis already had a decorated career. He was a national champion and had won multiple World Cups.

Now, Lillis can add Olympic Gold Medalist to that list of accomplishments after winning gold in the mixed team aerials event. Lillis had the top jump in the event helping the United States to victory with his quintuple jump.

It’s a jump that has a high degree of difficulty and that the judges rewarded him with a 135.00, the highest score among any competitor.

“His coach said to them do you want to win or do you want to medal,” said Jamie Lillis, the mother of Chris. “They said we want to win. Then he said then Chris does the quin.”

Chris Lillis had done the five twist previously at the World Championships in Kazakhstan in 2021. His father, Bernie, knew there was a possibility that he would do it in Beijing, he just didn’t know when.

“I was watching it on TV, we had the volume down so I didn’t hear the announcers say what he was doing,” said Bernie Lillis. “Then, I looked and I was like wow that’s five twists and it was perfect. Like oh my God. That has to be a monster score and then the score came up and I was like wow.”

It’s been quite the journey for Chris Lillis and his family. While training for the 2018 Winter Olympics, he tore his ACL which forced him to miss the games that year.

The year prior in 2017, his younger brother Mikey passed away suddenly in his sleep. It’s been a wide range of emotions for the Lillis family in just a five-year span.

“You can feel this utmost pride and excitement and regret and loss at the same time,” said Jamie Lillis. “But I can enjoy, I can feel that happiness. It’s okay to feel that happiness. I can feel that happiness and I can also understand that the grief will never go away.”

“It makes it surreal and it’s a great symbol for everything that he did but today was just a culmination of a lot of years and dedication that he put on and people around him,” said Bernie Lillis.

Chris Lillis’ time at the 2022 Winter Olympics is not over. On February 15th, he will compete in the men’s aerials event in hopes of bringing home another medal.