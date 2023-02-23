ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Knighthawks and C.U.R.E. Childhood Cancer Association are set to host C.U.R.E. Cancer Knight on February 25 at 7 p.m.

The Knighthawks will take on the New York Riptide at the Segar and Sciortino Field at the Blue Cross Arena. The event is presented by the Marc and Roberta Johnson of Cornerstone Wealth Management.

Headlining C.U.R.E. Cancer Knight are the special white road jerseys the Knighthawks players will wear in support of pediatric cancer patients and their families, each lined with the names of loved ones for those who have battled or are currently battling cancer.

Fans will have the opportunity to purchase the jerseys through an online auction on DASH, a sport-focused online auction platform and partner of the Knighthawks, with all proceeds from the auction donated to C.U.R.E. Childhood Association.

According to a statement from the Rochester Knighthawks, the auction will remain open throughout 10 p.m. on the night of the game. They add that the winners will be contacted directly.

For more information, visit the Knighthawks website here.