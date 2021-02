A power-play goal with 5:55 left in regulation by captain Steven Fogarty sent the Rochester Americans (3-1-0-0) into overtime before Jean-Sebastien Dea sealed the 4-3 come-from-behind victory in the third round of the shootout Thursday night against the Utica Comets (3-1-0-1) at The Blue Cross Arena.

With the win, Rochester’s third consecutive after dropping the season opener to the Comets, the club has collected at least one point in 20 of the last 28 games against Utica dating back to the start of the 2017-18 campaign, going 15-8-2-3 over that span.