ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — After seven straight first-round exits, the Amerks are moving on in the playoffs for the first time since 2005.

Brett Murray’s overtime winner on Sunday set up a second-round meeting with the Utica Comets after completing a first-round sweep over the Senators.

And now, you can see the action as tickets for the home games of this series went on sale Monday.

Ticket prices start at $16, not including fees on TicketMaster.

Click here to secure your tickets for the Amerks playoff games at the Blue Cross Arena.

The Amerks will travel to Utica for road games on Tuesday and Saturday and are scheduled to host the comets on Sunday and Tuesday.