Strong 2nd period propels Amerks to 5-1 win over Hershey Bears

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Five different players scored and a three-goal second period propelled the Rochester Amerks to a 5-1 victory over the Hershey Bears the Blue Cross Arena Wednesday night.

The game was the 459th matchup between the AHL’s two oldest teams. The Amerks improved to 4-2-0-1 while the Bears dropped to 4-3-1-0 on the season.

With their first two-point outings of the season, C.J. Smith (1+1) and Andrew Oglevie (0+2) helped the Amerks push their home point streak to three games as they improved to 2-0-0-1 at The Blue Cross Arena. Kevin Porter and Scott Wilson both tallied a goal while rookie forward Brett Murray added his first professional marker to close out the scoring. Netminder Jonas Johansson (1-1-0) nearly had his first AHL shutout, stopping 19 of the 20 shots he faced on the night to earn his first victory of the campaign.

“Tonight we were not one and done,” said interim head coach Gord Dineen. “That has been one of our problems so far this season in getting one shot or opportunity but I thought tonight even when we missed the net, we retrieved the puck and found a way to have a lot of puck possession.”

The Amerks made it a four-goal game during the final period as Smith neatly tucked a shot past the glove midway through stanza from Oglevie and Lawrence Pilut.

Rochester closed out the scoring in the final minute of play to regain the four-goal lead as Murray recorded his first professional goal from Oglevie and Casey Nelson.

The Amerks hit the road again as they square off against the Syracuse Crunch in a North Division showdown at The War Memorial Arena on Saturday, Oct. 26. After the 7:00 p.m. tilt with the Crunch, Rochester closes out the weekend with a 5:05 p.m. clash with the Springfield Thunderbirds on Sunday.