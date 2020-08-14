Seth Appert named Amerks next head coach

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A source close to the Sabres organization confirmed to News 8 that Seth Appert, former head coach of the United States National Team Development Program Under-18 Team, has been named the Amerks new head coach.

Originally reported by The Buffalo News, Appert replaces Chris Taylor, who was among the many coaches and front office staff fired by the Sabres back in June. Taylor coached the North Division in the AHL All-Star Game and was poised to help the Amerks secure their third straight playoff appearance.

Appert spent the last two seasons coaching The U.S. National Under-17 and Under-18 Teams at the National Team Development Program. Under his guidance, the Under-18 team won the Five Nations Cup and ended the 2018-2019 regular season on top of the USHL.

He also coached Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute’s Division I hockey program from 2006 to 2017. During his tenure with the Engineers, he made the NCAA tournament once, and had a record of 152–221–48.