Sabres send struggling Mittelstadt to Amerks

Buffalo Sabres forward Casey Mittelstadt (37) skates during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Ottawa Senators Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Casey’s Mittelstadt time with the big club is over — for now.



The Sabres announced on Sunday they’ve sent the struggling former first round pick down to Rochester.

Mittelstadt, who has one goal and one assist in his last 22 games, has tallied just four goals and a minus-five rating in 31 games this season.

Last season, following the trade of Ryan O’Reilly, Mittelstadt was thrust into the role as the Sabres’ second line center.

The then 20-year-old had his share of ups and downs in his rookie year and finished with 12 goals and 25 total points.