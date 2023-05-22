ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Amerks will soon be facing off against the Hershey Bears starting Tuesday during the 2023 Eastern Conference Finals.

The Amerks will be away for the first two games — facing the Bears at their home stadium at GIANT Center. Many Rochester fans are wondering how they can watch these first two games.

According to the Amerks, coverage of the games will be available for everyone through MSG Network — as well as through its MSG GO app.

Fans can also follow along with the game on the American Hockey League’s AHLTV or through The Fan Rochester, featuring commentary from Don Stevens and Brian Duff.

The rest of the Amerks’ schedule during the East Conference Finals is as follows:

Game 3 : Saturday, May 27 at Blue Cross Arena — 7:05 p.m.

: at — Game 4 : Monday, May 29 at Blue Cross Arena — 6:05 p.m .

: at — . If necessary, the following games will be played: Game 5 : Wednesday, May 31 at GIANT Center — 7 p.m. Game 6 : Friday, June 2 at Blue Cross Arena — 7:05 p.m. Game 7 : Monday, June 5 at GIANT Center — 7 p.m.



For more information on tickets for the home games and the upcoming Amerks Calder Cup Playoff, visit the Amerks’ website here.