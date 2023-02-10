ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Friday night is one of the biggest nights of the year for the Rochester Amerks — Hometown Heroes night!

According to Major James McGowan of the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office and Sgt. David Joseph of the Rochester Police Department, the night is meant to honor and give thanks to the first responders of Rochester.

Before the Amerks take on Springfield after 7 p.m., the police will face off against members of the Monroe County Jail Bureau in an exhibition hockey game at 3 p.m. That game is free and open to the public.

“It’s an opportunity to for us to take off our police uniforms put on hockey uniforms and show everyone out there we’re just like everyone else,” Major McGowan said. “Go home at the end of the day we have families, our hobbies things we like to do one of them for us is hockey and the community comes out and supports us which makes us feel great.”

Additionally, all Hometown Heroes and military personnel can get one free ticket, with additional tickets for family and friends up to 25% off the box office rate.