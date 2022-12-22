ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Americans announced that Friday’s game against the Syracuse Crunch has been postponed due to upcoming weather conditions.

A postponed date has yet to be determined and Amerks officials are asking ticket holders to keep hold of their tickets for the rescheduled date.

The Amerks’ game against their rival was going to be the final matchup before the team’s Christmas break. The game was also going to be their Home for the Holidays game.

A severe winter storm advisory was issued for Monroe County due to the incoming storm as snow accumulations are expected to reach six to 10 inches.

More information about rescheduling, as well as future games, can be found on the team’s website.