ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Amerks are entering their fourth round against the Hershey Bears, with tickets for Saturday’s home game already sold out.

The ticket prices for an Amerks game vary depending on where you would sit — the prices can start as low as approximately $21 if you sit further away and can go as high as $33 when closer.

Prices also go up the closer the date to the game is. Comparatively, current prices for their fourth game against Hershey are between $31.65 to $55.60.

However, with Saturday’s games being sold out, Amerks fans will now have to turn to ticket exchange websites like StubHub or SeatGeek if they wish to attend the game.

StubHub is currently offering tickets to Saturday’s game for between $75 and $160. However, StubHub is warning fans that tickets are getting snatched up quickly — meaning if fans want to get tickets, they better do it quickly. SeatGeek offers a similar range of ticket prices ranging between $78 to $161.

Additionally, while there are seats in the 200 sections, most of the open seats are in the 100 sections near the rink.

The Amerks and the Bears are set to play against each other at 7:05 p.m. Their previous game at Giant Stadium ended with the Amerks losing 2-0

Their fourth game against Hershey is on Memorial Day. As mentioned earlier, the Amerks are still offering tickets for that game on their website.