ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The 2023-2024 promotional schedule for the Rochester Amerks has been released!

Nights will take place from October to April, with six shows spotlighting specialty jerseys — including Hocky Nights Cancer Night, and ROC the Rink Night.

The promotional nights will all take place at the Blue Cross Arena, and are as follows:

Event Date vs. Event Name Description Friday, Oct. 13 Bridgeport Islanders Kinecta Federal Credit Union Celebrating the first game of the season with ROC the Block Party, Genesee Brew House Pregame Happy Hour, and Magnet schedule giveaway. Friday, Nov. 10 Utica Comets Hockey Fights Cancer Night presented by Cancer Support Community Rochester The first of six specialty jersey nights for the 2023-2024 season. Jerseys will be available for purchase through an online auction the week of the game. Friday, Dec. 8 Charlotte Checkers Youth Hockey Night Rochester area youth hockey will be on display with area youth hockey players participating in gameday experiences.

Amerks players will wear jerseys of various local high school teams during warm-ups. Friday, Dec. 22 Providence Bruins Freeze Fest The last home game before Christmas break will feature a whiteout and specialty jerseys. A “Special Freeze Fest” giveaway will also take place.

Friday, Jan. 5 Cleveland Monsters Segar & Sciortino Hat Night The first 2,000 fans in attendance will receive an Amerks-branded winter cap hat. Saturday, Jan. 20 Springfield Thunderbirds Women in Hockey Night Celebrating girls and women of all ages in all levels of hockey.

The Amerks will wear their special-edition Queen City Outdoor Classic jerseys, which officials say will be unveiled at a later date. Friday, Feb. 9 Syracuse Crunch Pride Night Friday, Feb. 16 Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins Military Appreciation Night presented by Veterans Outreach Center Active, Reserve, National Guard and Retired military personnel will receive free tickets. Additional discounted tickets will be available. Sunday, Feb. 18 Utica Comets Kids Day presented by NY’s 529 College Savings Plan Kids Day will offer pregame activities, and kid involvement in that game presentation. There will be a giveaway for the first 1,000 kids in attendance.

The Moose and local mascot friends will be in attendance as well. Sunday, March 10 Utica Comets Badge Night presented by Advantage Federal Credit Union Rochester’s Frontline Workers, as well as local police officers, fire fighters, EMT’s and all First Responders will be honored.

Ticket discounts and game-day experiences will be offered for Boys and Girls Scouts of Rochester. Friday, March 15 Toronto Marlies Irish Night presented by Rohrbach Brewing Company Kick off St. Patrick’s Day weekend in Rochester with the Amerks!

A special Irish-themed giveaway is planned. Sunday, March 24 Utica Comets Bills Day presented UR Medicine Golisano Children’s Hospital Bills Day is returning for another year! Amerks players will wear special-edition, Bills-inspired jerseys that will be available for purchase through an online auction the week of the game. Bills game presentation elements will be featured, including the train horn and performances from the Stampede drumline. Saturday, April 13 Belleville Senators ROC the Rink Night presented by American Diabetes Association All things Rochester will be celebrated as the Amerks “ROC the Rink” with their hockey fans. Friday, April 19 Cleveland Monsters Fan Appreciation Night Prizes and giveaways will happen throughout the night, including a team poster giveaway for the regular season home finale. The presentation of year-end team awards will also take place.

According to the Rochester Amerks, single-game tickets for any of the above games will start at $10. On-sale for tickets is scheduled for Thursday, September 7, at 10 a.m.

Organizers say they will continue the annual tradition of ticket specials and promotional packages.

For more ticket information, click here.