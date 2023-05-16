ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Amerks announced that tickets are on sale for Game 4 as they are preparing for their next home game on Wednesday.

The Amerks’ next game is their Game 3 against the Toronto Marlies at the Blue Cross Arena. Fans are encouraged to attend the Genesee Pregame Happy Hour at the Genesee Brew House.

Team officials said that if a Game 4 is necessary, they will then host another Playoff Pep Rally at the Brew House at 4 p.m. and another Pregame Happy Hour.

In addition to the Game 4 tickets, they also announced that tickets to the Calder Cup Playoffs are available for purchase at the Blue Cross Arena on their website.

For those interested in getting Game 4 tickets, you can go to their website by clicking here.