ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Though arenas across New York have decided to allow fans back in the stands, the Amerks have will not allow spectators at Blue Cross Arena this season.

The team released a statement on Thursday thanking New York for the opportunity, but their decision comes based on capacity restrictions, the logistics of COVID-19 protocols, as well as the AHL’s consolidated schedule.

OFFICIAL STATEMENT: The Amerks have elected to continue playing the 2020-21 season without fans at The Blue Cross Arena. pic.twitter.com/muw3DDCTAk — Rochester Americans (@AmerksHockey) February 25, 2021 Amerks statement about fans at Blue Cross Arena

The Amerks look forward to welcoming fans back safely, whenever that may be.