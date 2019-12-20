Meet the Amerks: Will Borgen

Will Borgen is no stranger to red, white, and blue uniforms. Before he wore the nation’s colors for the Rochester Americans, he wore them on the biggest international stage.

The former St. Cloud State University defender was one of four college students selected to the US men’s national hockey team during the 2018 Winter Olympics in PyeongChang, South Korea.

“I wasn’t expecting it,” said Borgen. “I knew there was a chance, but they waited a while and I found out not too long before early December before they were gonna announce the teams.”

There, Borgen had the opportunity to practice alongside the players he grew up watching, including Rochester native and Team USA captain Brian Gionta.

“Gio was awesome,” said Borgen. “He was just a great guy around the rink.”

They still see each other here in Rochester. Gionta helps the Amerks with skills in practice. He played one game at Blue Cross Arena before he flew to South Korea.