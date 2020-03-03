Meet the Amerks: Taylor Leier

Taylor Leier has one motto: control what you can control.

“I work my hardest, bring a consistent game to practice and games, and be a reliable player,” said Taylor.

All of his hard work paid off in February, when Leier was signed to a two-way, one year deal for $700,000.

“All I want to do is contribute to this team.”

A lot of his ability to battle adversity comes from his seven seasons spent in the Philadelphia Flyers organization.

“When you’re getting booed at home it’s challenging, but overall it’s good,” said Taylor. “They demand success in that city and it holds the players accountable.”

Even after losing playing time this season due to injury, Taylor remains a leader in the locker room. His persistence and drive are all qualities he shares with his younger brother Keaton.

Keaton is a company member of the Atlanta Ballet, and made his Kennedy Center debut this December as the Prince in The Nutcracker.

“Where we grew up, it’s rare to have a professional dancer come out of Saskatoon, Saskatchewan,” said Taylor. “The kid is so accomplished, I’m so proud of him.”

Despite the obvious differences between ballet and hockey, the brothers share parallels in their career. Just like going from the AHL to the NHL, Keaton needed to work his way up from the bottom.

“He didn’t get the luxury of starting in a first company,” said Taylor. “He started in a second company in Houston and worked his way up to the first company in Atlanta.”

Taylor and Keaton’s work ethic is hugely influenced by their parents.

“I try to bring my lunch pail to work every day, same with him,” said Taylor. “That’s what our parents ingrained in us.”

All photos courtesy of Taylor Leier.