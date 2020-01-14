Meet the Amerks: Jonas Johansson

Amerks goaltender Jonas Johansson is having a career season.

The 24-year-old has recorded two shutouts so far and has a 92.4 save percentage in 18 games. He earned himself a spot in the AHL All-Star Classic, representing the Rochester Americans for the North Division.

“I had not given it a single thought before they said I was going,” said Johansson. “I guess it’s one way to feel for yourself the work you put in pays off so I’m excited about it.”

Johansson spent three seasons playing in the Swedish Hockey League before signing a three-year entry level contract with the Buffalo Sabres in 2017.

“The hockey itself is basically the same life,” said Johansson. “You practice, you play games, you travel, but the biggest difference is not having my family and friends that close.”

Blue Cross Arena is 3831 miles away from his hometown of Gävle, Sweden.

“We keep in touch almost every day,” said Johansson. “I guess it’s way easier now when you have FaceTime, Facebook, and Snapchat.”