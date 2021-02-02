Jack Quinn readies for his professional debut in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Jack Quinn knows a thing or two about resilience.

The Sabres eighth overall pick in the 2020 NHL Draft was rejected from some of Canada’s most prestigious teams as a teenager. Fast forward to the 2019-2020 season, and he was the second leading goal scorer for the OHL with 52 goals and 89 points in 62 games.

Quinn spent training camp in Buffalo and remained on the team’s taxi squad for several weeks before being assigned to Rochester. Since the OHL is not playing yet, Quinn has a unique opportunity to make his professional debut sooner than he anticipated.

“I think it’s all been a great experience and I’ve been pretty lucky to be in that situation,” said Quinn. I’m thankful for all of the situations I’ve been able to be in with the Draft, World Juniors, being in Buffalo for a few weeks. Now getting to play pro hockey, it’s pretty cool.”

The 19-year-old will make his first professional appearance on Friday as the Amerks begin their 65th season in the American Hockey League. Head coach Seth Appert feels the prospect is ready for the season opener, thanks to his goal scoring prowess and versatility.

“I got some time with him in Buffalo and he’s a really good young man,” said Appert. “He’s humble for as good as he is. He’s one of the best goal scorers in his draft class. He’s got a great spirit about him, he slipped right in with the veterans.”

Nerves or not, Quinn is excited for that first professional puck drop.

“I think Friday’s going to be a cool experience to get that game under my belt,” said Quinn. “I’ll see what it’s like, try to adjust quickly and after that be able to evaluate where I’m at.”