ROCHESTER, N.Y.

The Amerks open their 68th American Hockey League season at home Friday at Blue Cross Arena against the Bridgeport Islanders.

Rochester is in its fourth season under head coach Seth Appert. The Amerks will play 24 of 36 home games on weekends, with 18 on Fridays. The pregame ROC The Block Party and giveaways headline opening night.

“The support from this community has always been special,” Rob Minter, Amerks VP of Business Operations told Sunrise anchor Brennan Somers. “Having that kind of backing is fantastic for us and something we brag about to other teams. Looking ahead to this season, the expectations are high but we hold ourselves to a pretty high standard.”

Puck drop Friday night is at 7:05. Tickets start at just $10.