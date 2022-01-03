Genesee Brewery partners with Rochester Americans, free tickets with every 12-pack

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — With the Rochester Americans once again playing for fans at the Blue Cross Arena, the Genesee Brewery is offering a new way to get tickets.

Through February 28, anyone who buys any 12-pack of Genesee Brewery beer gets two free tickets to an upcoming game.

Just visit this website and upload a picture of your receipt — along with your name, age, and email — to get your free tickets.

Now through February 28, purchase any @GeneseeBrewery 12-pack and get tickets to an upcoming Amerks game: https://t.co/WsLzu6uZIj pic.twitter.com/Y6DQ7e1lj1 — Rochester Americans (@AmerksHockey) January 3, 2022

The Blue Cross Arena’s expanded vaccination policy went into effect with the Amerks home game on December 29. Under the new policy, everyone age 5 and up in attendance at any event at the arena needs to provide proof of vaccination. Those under 5 must wear masks at all times.