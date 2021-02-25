Former Penn State hockey teammates reunite in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — There are few things more difficult than a player’s first professional season, and few things less likely than beginning your career with an old friend.

Rookie forward Brandon Biro captured lightning in a bottle with the Amerks.

Biro and second-year forward Brett Murray played two seasons together at Pegula Ice Arena, named for the Nittany Lion’s benefactors Terry and Kim. Murray and Biro were best friends in college, so naturally the two were stoked to reunite in Rochester.

“When he signed, I thought it was awesome,” said Murray. “He works incredibly hard and deserves every second of it. There’s not more you can ask than playing with one of your best friends.”

The duo is also living together this season, which has helped Biro’s adjustment to professional hockey. Developing team chemistry was more difficult this season because of the pandemic and a lack of events outside of the rink. Murray provided Biro a familiar face and plenty of introductions.

“To have a buddy here but to be one of your best friends it makes it that much better, that much more fun,” said Biro. “Adjusting to people you never been around before and having one of your best friends go through this and be comfortable has helped me a lot.”

Though Murray and Biro have not been in the league long, the friends have seen plenty of on-ice growth since their days in Happy Valley.

“He’s an excellent player and a leader in his own way,” said Murray. “He’s making unbelievable plays and he’s only played in two or three games. To watch him grow this season and throughout his career is going to be something special for sure.”

“It’s been great to see his evolution over the last few years,” said Biro. “He definitely didn’t have a traditional route to get to this point, so to see him take the road that he did and to see the success that he is, especially with the kind of guy he is off the ice, I’m really happy for him.”