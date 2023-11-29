ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Earlier this week, the Buffalo Sabres loaned goaltender Devon Levi to the Rochester Amerks. The 21-year-old made nine appearances with the Sabres this posting a 3-4-1 record to go along with an .876 save percentage.

Levi isn’t viewing his time in Rochester as a negative. He said that the Sabres are looking out for his best interests in terms of his development.

“You can’t have the ups without the downs,” said Levi. “Honestly I don’t take this as a down, I take it as an opportunity to go back up. Not go back up to the NHL, but bring my game up to another level.”

The Sabres had a three goaltender rotation going with Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen, Eric Comrie along with Levi. The 21-year old said that being sent to Rochester is healthy adversity that will provide more time on the ice and getting the valuable reps that he needs.

“Playing three goalies in the NHL isn’t always ideal,” said Levi. “I think it can work. But to be able to play here and focus more on myself and my development is also a key part of my game.”

Amerks head coach Seth Appert said that when looking at Levi’s sample size in the NHL, he played pretty good. He added that Levi getting loaned to Rochester is more about playing time and practice.

“So he can stay in a rhythm and get rhythm in pro hockey,” said Appert. “Goaltender is one of the hardest positions in all of pro sports. It’s certainly the hardest position in our sport at a young age. There’s a lot of forwards that make it at 18, 19, 20 years old. There’s less defensemen that make it that young and there’s almost no goalies that make it that young.”

The Sabres acquired Levi from the Florida Panthers in addition to a 2022 first-round pick in exchange for Sam Reinhart in 2021. Levi had a decorated two year career at Northeastern University where he earned a Beanpot title and was named the Hockey East Player of the Year for both seasons.

“I think to expect to be in the NHL forever without going through setbacks is unrealistic,” said Levi. “I don’t think that would be best for me honestly. I think this is a little kick in the butt that’s going to push me to become my best self.”

Appert added that Levi will play this weekend against Belleville and will get the chunk of the reps going forward. The Amerks head coach did not give a timetable on how long Levi will be in Rochester.

“Sometimes when you put artificial timelines on decisions, it ends up being the wrong decision,” said Appert.

The Amerks currently hold a 10-5-2 record and are tied for second the AHL’s North division.