Crunch outscore Amerks 4-1 in 3rd period en route to 5-4 win

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Amerks (21-11-2-3) took a two goal leading heading into the third period of Saturday night’s road game against the Syracuse Crunch (18-16-2-1), but couldn’t hold on for the win.

The Crunch scored four final period goals, including three unanswered int he final 11:24 of regulation, en route to a 5-4 win at Upstate Medical University Arena.

It was the fourth game between the Amerks and Crunch this season, and all four games have been one-goal outcomes.

Tyler Randell, John Gillmour, Brett Murray and Jean-Sebastien Dea all found the back of the net for Rochester while goaltender Andrew Hammond (10-8-2) suffered his sixth straight loss for the Amerks.

Despite the loss, the Amerks have a 16-8-1-2 record over their last 17 games dating back to Nov. 1, earning points in 19 games over that span.

The Amerks embark on their final three-in-three of the season on Friday, Jan. 17 when they welcome the Cleveland Monsters back to Rochester for a North Division showdown at The Blue Cross Arena.