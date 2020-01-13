Breaking News
Pittsford Mendon High School evacuated while police investigate
1  of  2
Closings
Calvary Chapel-Webster Saint Kateri School

Crunch outscore Amerks 4-1 in 3rd period en route to 5-4 win

Rochester Amerks

by: WROC Staff

Posted: / Updated:

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Amerks (21-11-2-3) took a two goal leading heading into the third period of Saturday night’s road game against the Syracuse Crunch (18-16-2-1), but couldn’t hold on for the win.

The Crunch scored four final period goals, including three unanswered int he final 11:24 of regulation, en route to a 5-4 win at Upstate Medical University Arena.

It was the fourth game between the Amerks and Crunch this season, and all four games have been one-goal outcomes.

Tyler Randell, John Gillmour, Brett Murray and Jean-Sebastien Dea all found the back of the net for Rochester while goaltender Andrew Hammond (10-8-2) suffered his sixth straight loss for the Amerks.

Despite the loss, the Amerks have a 16-8-1-2 record over their last 17 games dating back to Nov. 1, earning points in 19 games over that span.

The Amerks embark on their final three-in-three of the season on Friday, Jan. 17 when they welcome the Cleveland Monsters back to Rochester for a North Division showdown at The Blue Cross Arena.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Dont Miss

More Don't Miss