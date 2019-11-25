Amerks win 5th straight in Binghamton

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Amerks outscored the Binghamton Devils 3-0 in the final two periods Saturday night en route to a 4-2 road victory.

The win improved the Amerks record to 12-3-1-2, pushed their win streak to five, and pushed their point streak to eight straight games to 7-0-0-1 in November so far.

Additionally, the Amerks have now earned 27 out of a possible 36 points throughout its first 18 games, tied for fourth place in the whole AHL.

Amerks forward Kevin Ported scored the opening goal, his fifth of the season and his 400th professional point. Tyler Randell, Eric Cornel, and Andrew Oglevie also scored for Rochester.

Amerks goaltender Jonas Johansson made 34 saves for this third straight win and his fifth on the season.

Following the Thanksgiving holiday, the Amerks return to home ice for their final game of the month on Friday November 29. They’ll host the division-leading Toronto Marlies at the Blue Cross Arena at 7:05 p.m.