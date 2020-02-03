Amerks win 4th in a row with 4-2 win over Crunch

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Amerks (25-13-2-3) defeated the Syracuse Crunch (20-20-3-3) by a score of 4-2 Friday night at the Blue Cross Arena.

It was the Amerks’ fourth straight victory. The Amerks are currently in second place in the NHL’s North Division, trailing the Belleville Senators by four points.

Scott Wilson led the way for the Amerks with two goals and on assist. Casey Mittelstadt and C.J. Smith rounded out the scoring as rookies Jacon Bryson and Brett Murray each added a pair of assists. Goaltender Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 31- saves.

“I thought he was really solid tonight,” said Amerks head coach Chris Taylor when asked about Luukkonen’s performance. “He came up big on the penalty shot and was big for us tonight. Our penalty killing was really good but your number one penalty killer has to be your goaltender and he was one of them.”