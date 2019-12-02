Amerks to host ‘Star Wars Night’ Saturday at the Blue Cross Arena

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Amerks announced Monday that the team will host Star Wars Night on Saturday December 7 when they host the defending Calder Cup Champion Charlotte Checkers at the Blue Cross Arena.

As part of the event, The Amerks players will wear special edition Star Wars-themed jerseys, along with matching socks. Those jerseys will be available for purchase through an in-game silent auction. Following the game, winners of the auction will be able to take tot he ice to be presented with jerseys “off the backs” of Amerks players. A portion of silent auction proceeds will benefit Golisano Children’s Hospital. No word yet on if Baby Yoda will be making an appearance.

Additionally, after Saturday’s game, Amerks players will be stopping by The Distillery on Mount Hope Avenue for the team’s first official post-game party of the seasons in which fans are invited to attend.

The Amerks are coming off a split weekend, with an overtime loss to the Toronto Marlies and a 3-2 road win against the Cleveland Monsters. The team is currently in second place in the North Division, and tied for fourth in the whole league with 30 points.