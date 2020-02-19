Amerks’ Taylor Leier signs two-way deal with the Sabres

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – It’s been a tough year for Amerks player Taylor Leier.

He suffered a major shoulder injury while training on roller-blades in the off-season. He then took a puck to the neck in January, which cost him even more games.

However, some great news for Leier came yesterday: a new $700,000 two-way deal with the Sabres that could see him in Buffalo soon. “It’s been a long 8 or 9 months for me, and I tried to take it step by step after a significant injury,” said Leier. “I know I had to put the work in and it wouldn’t be given to me, so I’m excited. Feeling like you’re a piece of the puzzle and part of the solution is a great feeling for a player, and that’s what I strive to be for any organization or team I play for.”

Amerks head coach, Chris Taylor, feels proud of Leier. “He works hard,” said Taylor. “He doesn’t have to prove anything to us, we’ve known what he’s all about and what kind of character he is. He’s way above.” Taylor even called Leier a role model to his teammates and fellow players. “Guys look at him and want to model themselves after him, because he is a true professional. He’s worked hard. He’s done everything he needs to and more. Just to keep doing more and more and more, that’s what he’s all about.”

In the grand scheme, this is a small potatoes transaction. But after surviving both that freak off-season shoulder injury and the slapshot to the neck in the same year, Leier’s fight to get this far has left many impressed.