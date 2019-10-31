Amerks surge in 3rd, but still lose 4-3 at home vs. Bruins

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Despite three third period goals, the Rochester Amerks (5-3-1-1) saw their comeback fall short Wednesday night at the Blue Cross Arena against the Providence Bruins (6-3-02).

The 4-3 loss was Rochester’s first home loss of the seasons, and the Amerks close out October having earned 12 out of a possible 20 points through the first 10 games of the season.

For the Amerks, forward Kevin Porter notched his first multi-point game of the season with a goal and an assist while C.J. Smith and Sean Malone each scored their third goals of the campaign. Goaltender Jonas Johansson (2-2-1) made his fourth straight appearance in the crease but suffered the loss as he stopped 22 of 26 shots he faced.

“When we are at our best we win the battles, have good play along the walls, in the corners, have good net-front presence, creating more traffic in front of the goaltenders,” said interim head coach Gord Dineen. “We certainly were not going to try to invent things during the second intermission, but we just had to get back to our identity on those things.”

The Amerks open the month of November on Friday, Nov. 1 when they welcome the Binghamton Devils to The Blue Cross Arena at 7:05 p.m. Friday’s matchup against the Devils begins a stretch in with the Amerks will play 10 of their next 11 games against North Division opponents.