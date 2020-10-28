Amerks season won’t start until February, Knighthawks delayed until April

The Amerks celebrate a goal in the 2019-20 season. The 2020-21 season has been delayed until February. (File Photo)

AHL was previously hoping for a December start to the season

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Fans of the Amerks and the Knighthawks will have to wait a bit longer to see their favorite teams back in action.

Today, the AHL and the NLL both announced delays to the beginning of the season. The AHL has set an anticipated start date for their season to February 5, 2021. The NLL is targeting a start date of the weekend of April 9th-April 11th 2021.

In July, the Amerks and all other AHL teams were planning for a start date of December 4th. The season typically starts in early October.

The press release stated that the league is continuing to work with its member clubs to monitor developments and local guidelines in all 31 league cities.

The NLL is hoping that teams can report to training camps in March and begin their season the next month. Last year, the NLL season started in late November.

The AHL suspended last year’s season on March 12th and canceled the remaining games in May. The Amerks finished in second place in the North division.

In the “new” Rochester Knighthawks inaugural season, the team finished 2-10.