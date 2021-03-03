Amerks score victory over 1st place Comets 4-2 at Blue Cross Arena

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Americans (5-3-0-0) took down the first-place Utica Comets (5-1-0-1) Wednesday with a 4-2 victory at the Blue Cross Arena.

Casey Fitzgerald scored two goal and Steven Fogarty had two assist to fuel the Amerks.

Goaltender Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen (4-2-0) earned his third straight win in the Flower City while making 31 saves.

With the victory, Rochester has collected at least one point in 21 of the last 30 games against Utica dating back to the start of the 2017-18 campaign, going 16-9-2-3 over that span. Additionally, the Amerks earned their third straight win on home ice after dropping a 3-2 decision to the Comets on opening night.

The Amerks make a return trip back to Syracuse on Saturday, March 6 to face-off with the Crunch for the second time this week at Upstate Medical University Arena.