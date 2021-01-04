Amerks receive green light to begin season February 5

Rochester will remain in the North Division for the team's 65th season

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Americans will begin their 65th season on February 5 as part of the American Hockey League’s return to play plan.

The Amerks will remain in the North Division with the Binghamton Devils, Syracuse Crunch, and Utica Comets. The Hershey Bears, Lehigh Valley Phantoms, and Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins will join the North this season.

Games held at Blue Cross Arena will be held without fans until further notice.

The schedule and playoff format are currently being finalized by the league.