ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — There was plenty that changed in the Syracuse series that turned a 2-0 deficit into a Game Five win.

Heading back to Rochester, head coach Seth Appert and his staff said there were three things on the ice they wanted to change. But a fourth variable might have been the most important of them all.

Simply doing whatever it takes.

“That is how you win in the playoffs,” said Appert. “It’s not just about your skill, it’s not just about the playmaking or the systematic structure. Playoff hockey sometimes is about how many shots you’re willing to block, how many puck battles you’re willing to win, those things. Teams that block shots for each other love playing for each other. I think that they’ve earned a lot of trust from one another by going through that.”

Last year, the Amerks followed up their emotional Game 5 road victory against Utica by getting swept in the Division Finals.

Appert says he addressed that potential letdown right after their win telling his players to enjoy the victory but to quickly move on afterward.

“It almost feels like you’ve won the Stanley Cup after a big win like that and guys are excited and whatnot,” said forward Sean Malone. “But we’ve got to refocus already, we play Thursday so we’ve just got to focus on the next game ahead.”

“We haven’t won anything yet,” said forward Isak Rosén. “It was of course nice to win the first series. But we’ve got a new series now and we’ve got to lay that back behind us.”

The team gained a lot of confidence and understanding in their capabilities after coming back from the 0-2 deficit. In Monday’s meeting with the team, Appert asked a simple question— what did we learn?

“I thought the guys had some incredible things they talked about yesterday in that meeting about, individually and collectively, the confidence we’ve gained, how much character and heart and togetherness that they proved to each other,” said Appert.

“We have to outplay them and sort of take out their will to win and I think we did a good job of that up until the last period of the last game,” said Malone. “But we were able to regroup in overtime and get the job done there on the power play.”

The Amerks went 4-4 against the Marlies this year, who ran away with the North division but lost 11 of their last 13 games heading into the playoffs. Appert attributed that to them not having much to play for.

“We know what we’re in for this week,” he added.

Game One is Thursday night in Toronto, with the Amerks hosting the Marlies for Game 3 on Wednesday, May 17th and potentially Game 4 on Friday, May 19th.