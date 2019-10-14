Amerks rally in 3rd, win shootout at Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WROC) — The Rochester Amerks earned their 6th point of the season with a shootout win on the road Sunday night against the Hartford Wolf Pack.

The Amerks trailed 2-0 heading into the third period, but goals by Remi Elie and Zach Redmond pushed the game into overtime.

The game remained tied 2-2 at the end of the five minute overtime period, pushing the Amerks into their first shootout of the season.

Hartford elected to go first, but missed on all three of their shootout attempts. Amerks’ Tage Thompson scored the lone Amerk goal in the skills competition to secure the victory — Thompson also chipped in two assists.

The Amerks return to Rochester for a home game against the Cleveland Monsters Friday, October 18 — puck drops at 7:05 p.m.