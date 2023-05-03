The Amerks will try and take care of business on Saturday and move on to the North division finals. (AJ Feldman/WROC)

Amerks will try and keep their momentum after winning two games in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — After winning two games at Blue Cross Arena, the Amerks will try and do what they did last season in Utica. Go on the road, in a decisive Game Five, in front of a hostile crowd, and end one of their rival’s seasons.

It is difficult to win a playoff series on the road, but it’s something head coach Seth Appert called one of the greatest feelings in the world.

“As good as we played last weekend, we’re gonna need better to win on the road in Game Five,” Appert said. “They’re gonna be better. The crowd’s gonna be against us. We’re gonna need a higher level of physical commitment and a higher level of commitment to our style of play and to our identity.

Top prospect Jiri Kulich says it was difficult to watch the team’s first two playoff games from afar. After returning from injury, he scored in both wins. His success didn’t surprise him or his teammates.

“He wants to score,” said linemate Linus Weissbach. “So I think that’s something that seperates some guys from others is their hunger and desire to do one certain thing. And for Kulich, that’s definitely scoring.”

“What he’s doing at this level, at that age is pretty impressive,” said captain Michael Mersch. “He’s really good on the power play, especially. [His return] allows guys to be slotted to where they’re supposed to be slotted in a lineup and give those guys the best chance to succeed as well as himself.”

Weissbach missed nearly all of the postseason last year after being injured on his very first shift of the playoffs. Now, he’s making up for lost time with a goal and three assists, playing what Appert calls the best hockey of his career.

“I think it was tough watching last year. Wanting to be out there playing. My first professional season, you saw how big of games these were,” said Weissbach. “It is a little bit different than the regular season. You see the fans come out and supporting us. That’s what cool about being a part of a team like this. It’s bigger than yourself. It’s cool to be a part of and that’s what’s going to drive us”

Before Game One forward Brett Murray compared playoff series to rollercoasters. He was certainly proven right as the Amerks try and finish the ride off on a high note.

“It wasn’t a very fun rollercoaster to start,” Murray said with a smile. “But now we’re on top and we’ve got to try and stay level.”