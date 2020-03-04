Amerks, Perinton Youth Hockey to launch Junior Amerks organization

Other youth teams will be not be able to use Amerks logo on apparel

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Amerks announced Tuesday they will work with Perinton Youth Hockey to launch the Rochester Junior Americans youth hockey organization.

Officials say play is set to begin in the 2020-2021 season and that all youth hockey programming offered under the current PYH group will then be played under the Jr. Amerks brand.

According to a press release, the Jr. Amerks will offer an “enhanced level of competition” for local players ages 6 to 18. The organize will be housed at the Rochester Ice Center on Lyndon Road in Fairport.

“We’re incredibly excited to partner with Perinton Youth Hockey and launch the new Jr. Amerks program next season,” said Amerks vice president of business operations Rob Minter in a press release. “This is a tremendous opportunity not only for us to aid in the efforts of introducing the game of hockey to a wider audience but allows us as an organization to deepen our footprint in the local youth hockey community. We look forward to working together with Perinton Youth Hockey on growing the game under the Amerks brand.

“The Amerks have a rich and meaningful history here in Rochester, and we’re proud to join the tradition,” said Robyn MacBride, PYH president, in a press release. “Our organizations are like-minded, both dedicated to the development of our players while focused on making hockey a fun and memorable experience for everyone whether they’re on the ice or in the stands. Next season is a great new beginning for our organization, and we can’t wait for what’s to come.”

According to officials, PYH is the only local youth hockey organization recognized by the Amerks and allowed to use the trademarks.

Some youth teams have already been wearing the Amerks logo for 50 years, and will have to stop using it on their jerseys per the Amerks owners, Pagula Sports and Entertainment. Rochester Coalition Sports says 18 teams within the Empire Conference will be hit, about 500 players total.

In a letter to parents, Rochester Coalition sports says, “we have requested that the Rochester Americans be cognizant of the impact this adjustment will have on our hockey families by facilitating the transition, including with funding to defray any expenses this will cause our families to incur.” Rochester Coalition Sports say each new jersey set will cost upwards of $100. They say their teams will now wear an “R” logo for “Rochester” and still use the colors of the American flag, something they say no one can take away.

Try-outs for the new Jr. Amerks will be on March 24-26 at the Rochester Ice Center.



