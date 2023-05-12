TORONTO (WROC) — The Amerks showed no signs of a hangover from their emotional Game 5 road victory against Syracuse, as Rochester scored four straight goals in a 4-3 victory over the top-seeded Toronto Marlies. The win gives them a 1-0 series lead in the North Division finals.

The Marlies scored just three minutes into the game, but the Amerks answered midway through the period as Kohen Olishefski scored short-handed on a one-timer from Mason Jobst.

Later in the period, Brett Murray deflected an Ethan Prow point shot to give the Amerks a 2-1 lead heading into the second period.

The Amerks got their next two goals on the power play from their rookies, as Isak Rosen scored in the second period and Jiri Kulich in the third to give the Amerks a 4-1 lead.

Both goals were very much needed, as the Marlies notched two in the third, but Malcolm Subban held Toronto scoreless for the final 3:41 of regulation to secure the win.

The Amerks were able to hold onto the lead despite playing the end of the game with just nine forwards.

The Amerks started the game with eleven forwards and seven defensemen. In the first period, Brendan Warren was removed from the game after being deemed ineligible. Warren made his return from injury, but Peter Tischke was listed in the lineup instead of Warren. Warren had to leave the game late in the first period, with head coach Seth Appert calling it an unfortunate clerical error.

Linus Weissbach left the game and did not play in the third period, Appert had no update on his condition after the game.

The victory was the Amerks’ first over the Marlies in the postseason. The two teams met three times previously in the playoffs, but Toronto swept all three series 3-0.

The Amerks will try and head back to Rochester with a convincing 2-0 series lead after Game 2 on Saturday evening. Puck drop is at 4:00 p.m.