Amerks lose on road to Binghamton 2-1

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Amerks (18-5-2-2) fell short on the road against the Binghamton Devils (9-15-4-0) for a 2-1 loss Wednesday night.

The Amerks were looking to extend their win streak to four games, but were unable to find the offensive spark they needed.

The loss was the first time in ten meetings that Rochester failed to come away with a point against Binghamton, dating back to last season.

Rookie forward Brett Murray’s fourth goal of the season was the lone score for the Amerks.

Despite the loss, the Amerks still hold a three point lead over the Toronto Marlies for first place in the AHL’s North Division standings and have earned 15 points in their last 17 games.

The Amerks return hoe for their final two games leading up to the Christmas break. They’ll have a rematch with the Devils at the Blue Cross arena and will host the Utica Comets on Saturday. Pucks drops at 7:05 p.m. for both games.