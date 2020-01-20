Amerks lose for 2nd straight day, fall to Hershey Bears 5-1

HERSHEY, Penn (WROC) — The Rochester Amerks (25-13-2-3) closed out the weekend with a 5-1 loss on the road against the Hershey Bears (12-13-2-4).

It was the second loss in as many days for the Amerks, as they also fell 4-0 on the road Saturday against the Lehigh Valley Phantoms.

Forward Remi Elie provided the only Amerks goal for the weekend split, in the final minute of regulation with his forth score of the season on an assist from Jean-Sebastien Dea. Rookie goaltender Ukko-Pekka Luukonen made 32 saves in the loss.

Despite the loss, the Amerks maintain a 16-10-1-3 record over their last 30 games, picking up points in 20 of those games along the way.

The Amerks return to action for their final three games before the annual All-Star break beginning Wednesday when they travel to Cleveland to take on the Monsters.