Amerks looking ahead to rebound with 2 weekend games after 4 losses in a row

Rochester Amerks

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Amerks (27-27-2-4) are looking to rebound after suffering four losses in a row.

The Amerks have an away game against the Syracuse Crunch Saturday, and a home game against the Utica Comets on Sunday.

It’s been a tough stretch recently for the Amerks. Wednesday’s 5-2 road loss to the Charlotte Checkers was the team’s fourth loss in a row.

The Amerks are currently in third place in the AHL’s North Division with 60 points, eight points behind the division leading Belleville Senators.

