ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Most of the Amerks’ current team was not around the last time the Amerks made the playoffs, thanks to the past two postseasons being canceled. A good majority of them weren’t in elementary school the last time they won a series.

The Amerks will look to rewrite their recent postseason struggles this week when they begin their play-in series with Belleville on Wednesday night at home. The Amerks have lost their last seven playoff series, with four of the last five coming via sweep.

The numbers are not pretty. Their last playoff series win was in 2005. Their last playoff win was in 2014. They’ve lost 18 of their last 20 postseason games.

While some of the Amerks are aware of the franchise’s history, head coach Seth Alpert says he hasn’t talked about it as the team has enough to worry about.

“The fanbase cares, and that’s a great thing. That’s a healthy pressure,” said Appert. “But the losses in the playoffs and the struggles in the playoffs are at no responsibility of this group.”

“For most guys here it’s a fresh outlook and I don’t think you get caught up in the history of it rather than your task at hand,” said defenseman Mattias Samuelsson.

Samuelsson joins Casey Fitzgerald and Peyton Krebs as reinforcements from Buffalo for the playoff run, re-integrating themselves after strong finishes with the Sabres. Fitzgerald played in Rochester’s regular season finale and had three assists in the must-win game.

“I’m not going to try and be a hero or anything and do something that I normally wouldn’t,” said forward Peyton Krebs. “Just make simple plays, play how I would any other game, and make the most of it.

“They’ve played significant times at the highest level. They’ve gone through ups and downs at that level,” said Appert. “They’re used to the speed, the pace, the physicality. They’ve earned, not gained, they’ve earned confidence. Especially with guys like [Krebs] who hasn’t played as much in the NHL, [Fitzgerald] who hadn’t really played at all, earned a lot of confidence and belief in themselves that not only they can play in the NHL but they can help Buffalo win. And so to have that is going to be huge for them to draw upon that.”

The bad news is top goalie prospect Ukko Pekka Lukkonen is out for the series with a lower-body injury, but Aaron Dell finished off Friday’s do-or-die game strong and has been reliable all year long.

“That just shows why he’s had such a great pro career, why he’s played so much in the National Hockey League,” said Appert. “And our guys look at him as a leader and a mentor on our team so we feel good with him starting.”

Appert called the three-game series a sprint, not a marathon. The Amerks will enter the starting blocks Wednesday night for their only home game of the series. The final one or two games of the series will be in Belleville.