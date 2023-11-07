ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Coming up this Friday the Amerks host their annual Hockey Fights Cancer Night.

They will be playing against Utica at 7:05 p.m. in the Blue Cross Arena. Rochester is one of 23 teams supporting the initiative wearing special lavender jerseys to be auctioned off.

“It’s huge, not only does it promote branding for the organization, recognition for what we do in this community but it’s also a fundraiser — all of our programs at CSC they’re all free for anyone that’s been affected by cancer so we can’t provide those unless we have strong partnerships,” said Jim Love, the CEO of Cancer Support Community Rochester.

The auction is live through Saturday. The benefits will go to the cancer support community at Gilda’s Club.