Amerks hosting ‘CSEA Union Night’ Friday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The high-flying Ameks will have a special deal for union members this week.

As part of Union Night, presented by CSEA, all union members can purchase discounted tickets to one of four designated seating areas for Friday night’s game against the Wolf Pack. Tickets start at just $16 and are available for purchase online.

If you’re looking for pre-game activities, the Genesee Pregame Happy Hour runs from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. in the Genesee Brew House Upper Atrium Bar, featuring live music from Dave McGrath and $2 drafts of Genesee and Genesee Light for fans 21 and older.

It’s a good time to catch the Amerks, who are tied for first in the North Division, and tied for third in the whole AHL with 23 points. The last time the Amerks lost in regulation, Rochester was preparing for a Halloween windstorm.