ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Americans, nicknamed Amerks by fans, announced that the team will be starting it’s 67th season in the American Hockey League.

The season kicks off on Friday, Oct. 14 at the Blue Cross Arena downtown.

Tickets to the home opener are $20 in the 100 Attack Zone, for a limited time only. The offer is valid through Sunday, July 10 and can only purchased online by visiting the Amerk’s website.

The dates below do not have opponents yet but are guaranteed to be home dates for the Amerks’ 2022-2023 schedule, not including the Home Opener:

• Friday, Nov. 25

• Friday, Dec. 23

• Wednesday, Dec. 28

• Friday, Jan. 6

• Saturday, Jan. 28

The complete schedule for the 2022-2023 regular season will be announced at a later date.