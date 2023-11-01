ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Americans are hosting the first of three sensory-friendly games this season.

The games have lower music levels, no goal horn, no flashing lights, and dimmer lighting throughout the arena. They’ve also got a sensory-friendly room available.

The idea first came about a couple of seasons ago when the teams staff wanted to make sure that *everyone could enjoy hockey games in Rochester.

“Throughout the season we have various themes and initiatives where we’re doing some different stuff and like I said be more inclusive, and to get more people involved in the game of hockey, which is ultimately what we’re trying to do,” said Amerks Interim VP of Business Operations Chad Buck. “Build a different environment where people can come out, escape their normal lives, enjoy some family entertainment, and really connect, bond, and build lasting memories.”

The Amerks have two more sensory friendly games on the lineup this season, on January 17 and March 20.