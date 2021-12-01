Amerks hockey games postponed due to COVID-19 protocols

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester Amerks hockey games have been postponed through Friday due to COVID-19 protocols.

The American Hockey League made the announcement Wednesday.

A Syracuse at Rochester game scheduled for Wednesday and a Springfield at Rochester game scheduled for Friday will both be rescheduled at a later date.

Along with the Amerks, games involving the Hartford Wolf Pack, Springfield Thunderbirds, Hershey Bears, and Providence Bruins have been postponed.

The AHL did not provide any specific information about the reason behind the postponements.